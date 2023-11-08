Rampant drug dealing and violence have lead to a council flat being blocked from the public.

A closure order was already in place at the flat in Burney House, South Street, Gosport. Magistrates initially enforced the legislation in August this year for a three month period – where anyone entering the property would be liable to a fine, prison sentence or both.

This order has now been extended, with the decision being made on November 3. Gosport Borough Council made the application, with the support of Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, for a further three months in order to protect the residents, with their quality of life improving since.

The flat in Burney House, South Street, Gosport, has had its closure order extended. Picture: Gosport Police.

Portsmouth Magistrates Court heard that residents had complained about constant visitors to the flat, noise, door buzzers being pressed day and night, drug-related activity, thefts, fires, and verbal and physical assaults.

Visitors to the property even threatened a child, court heard. Residents also reported that a child coming home from school found a woman collapsed in the communal hallway, by the flat, foaming at the mouth and incoherent.

PC Vicki Wallace said: “This address had been a hotbed of nuisance and criminal activity which was blighting the community. Police and council officials located uncapped needles, drugs paraphernalia and blood spatters in communal hallways, and residents were subjected to constant issues with noise, thefts, verbal abuse, assaults and drug-related activity.

“Bypassed electrics at the flat also increased the fire risk to the whole building, and fires had already been set deliberately by individuals at the address.

The flat has had a history of drug dealing and violence, with blood splatters being seen on the wall. Picture: Gosport Police.

“Since the Closure Order was granted in August there have been no reports made to police around issues at this flat, and I am so pleased that as a partnership we have been able to achieve our objective of making life better for the people living here.

“Residents have expressed their delight at seeing these issues disappear, and Magistrates have therefore agreed to keep the flat boarded up for a further three months.