Gosport cyclist arrested after victim threatened with weapon in middle of high street
Police have detained a 45-year-old male from Gosport following an incident yesterday morning (November 21). A man in his 30s was accosted by a male cyclist on Gosport High Street.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “It was reported that after making threats, the cyclist showed him an object in his pocket, which the man believed to be a knife. Officers attended the scene and made an arrest.
"A knife has not been located. A 45-year-old man from Gosport was arrested on suspicion of using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence and criminal damage to property valued under £5,000.”
Police added that the man has been bailed with conditions until February 21, 2024. An investigation remains ongoing, and the force is appealing for anyone who knows more about what happened to get in touch.
The force added: “Officers believe there were a number of potential witnesses that may have seen the incident and we are appealing for those people to come forward. Were you in the area at the time?
"Did you witness the incident? Do you have any CCTV images or dashcam footage that may assist our enquiries?
"Anyone with information which may help our investigation, please contact 101, quoting the reference number 44230475737.” Information can also be submitted to the police online via their website.
Anonymous reports can be made to Crimestoppers online or by calling 0800 555 111.