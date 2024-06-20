Gosport fire: Devastating fire at Hill Park Road fire sees families unable to return home
Firefighters were called to Hill Park Road in Gosport yesterday evening (June 19) responding to reports a house fire. Early reports suggest that it has affected up to seven other houses on the street and everyone got out safely but there were a large number of ambulance on the scene.
Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that multiple crews spent the night and the early hours of this morning controlling the fire which originated in a domestic three-storey home and spread through the roof, affecting seven neighbouring properties. The fire was isolated and extinguished using two hose reels. The incident has been scaled down.
A statement said: “Two casualties have been treated at the scene and released, without needing further treatment. Nine adults and four children have been displaced from the affected properties and are in the care of emergency planning.”