Emergency services remain at at the scene of a large residential fire which affected eight houses in Gosport in a blaze overnight.

Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed that multiple crews spent the night and the early hours of this morning controlling the fire which originated in a domestic three-storey home and spread through the roof, affecting seven neighbouring properties. The fire was isolated and extinguished using two hose reels. The incident has been scaled down.

