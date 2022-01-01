Gosport flat fire sparks police investigation with 'banging' heard before 2.30am New Year's Day blaze
POLICE and fire crews are still on scene following a house blaze in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
‘Banging’ was heard coming from an address on Durham Street, Gosport, at around 2.30am before fire crews arrived.
The fire was out on arrival with the ‘sensitive’ incident handed over to Hampshire police.
This morning fire investigators had three vehicles at the location with crews seen taking pictures and examining the scene.
A police car was also present as the probe continued.
A smashed rear window to the property could be seen while there was a strong smell of stale burning.
Locals said they heard a commotion early this morning.
One said: ‘I heard a lot of banging and people shouting. I didn’t know there was a fire.
‘A window was smashed.’
Another resident added: ‘I heard noise and banging before firefighters turned up.
‘I’m not sure what happened but police and fire investigators are still there today.’
A spokesman for Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service said: ‘Firefighters from Gosport Fire Station were called to a flat on Durham Street at 2.28am this morning.
‘The fire was out on arrival with the incident handed over to Hampshire Constabulary partners.’
Police have been contacted by The News.