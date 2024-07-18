Gosport flat in Blake Court given Full Closure Order following reports of drug use, violence and disorder
The flat in Blake Court, South Street, has been sealed after magistrates in Portsmouth granted a three month Full Closure Order on Wednesday, July 17, as requested by the police. Neighbouring residents have been faced with horrifying scenes of human faeces in the corridors and stairways as well as drug paraphernalia all over the floor.
The occupants and visitors to the flat made noise all day and night with some residents subjected to abuse and assault. Alongside that there was frequent drug dealing and drug use with users passed out in the stairwell.
These incidents led to a Partial Closure Order being handed out on April 24, however, after multiple breaches, a Full Closure Order is now in effect. That means that the flat is effectively sealed shut and if anyone were to enter they could be arrested and prosecuted.
Inspector Sam Warne, of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “Police teams in Gosport have carried out regular enforcement at this address to seize drugs and arrest suspects for drug use and supply. This is in addition to addressing the concerns of local residents around the repeated anti-social behaviour and disorder perpetrated by the individuals involved.
“This is one further step forward to restoring peace and normality to the lives of residents at this block, and ensuring the people causing misery cannot return to the address.
“As the Inspector for Gosport, I have continually promised to listen to the community and respond robustly to the people and places causing the most harm in our communities. Our efforts to stamp out drug-related harm, violence and anti-social behaviour in Gosport will not stop. Those responsible are simply not welcome – not in our town.”