Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Gosport flat that has been linked to drugs supply and multiple reports of violence has been sealed shut by the police after receiving a closure notice from the court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hampshire Police

The flat in Blake Court, South Street, has been sealed after magistrates in Portsmouth granted a three month Full Closure Order on Wednesday, July 17, as requested by the police. Neighbouring residents have been faced with horrifying scenes of human faeces in the corridors and stairways as well as drug paraphernalia all over the floor.

The occupants and visitors to the flat made noise all day and night with some residents subjected to abuse and assault. Alongside that there was frequent drug dealing and drug use with users passed out in the stairwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspector Sam Warne, of Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary, said: “Police teams in Gosport have carried out regular enforcement at this address to seize drugs and arrest suspects for drug use and supply. This is in addition to addressing the concerns of local residents around the repeated anti-social behaviour and disorder perpetrated by the individuals involved.

“This is one further step forward to restoring peace and normality to the lives of residents at this block, and ensuring the people causing misery cannot return to the address.

“As the Inspector for Gosport, I have continually promised to listen to the community and respond robustly to the people and places causing the most harm in our communities. Our efforts to stamp out drug-related harm, violence and anti-social behaviour in Gosport will not stop. Those responsible are simply not welcome – not in our town.”