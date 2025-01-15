Gosport funeral directors appear in court over fraud and preventing lawful burial
Richard Elkin, 48, and Hayley Bell, 41, both of Nobes Avenue, Gosport, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court where they entered not guilty pleas to a series of charges.
They denied intentionally causing public nuisance between June 27, 2022, and December 11, 2023, preventing lawful burial of a dead body between November 3, 2023, and December 11, 2023, and carrying on a business fraudulently between August 10, 2022, and December 11, 2023.
Elkin also entered not guilty pleas to having pepper spray and making and using a false instrument with intent for it to be believed as genuine. Judge Michael Bowes KC set a trial date of November 17 and released the two defendants on conditional bail with a further hearing to be held on May 12.
He told them: “Your trial is now fixed for November 17. You will both continue on bail with the same conditions as before.”
Speaking after the two defendants, who ran Elkin and Bell Funerals in Gosport, were charged, a Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: “This has been a complex investigation in which police have engaged with the affected families throughout, before submitting a file to the Crown Prosecution Service.
“We have now secured charges for two people in this investigation, and we urge the public not to speculate on the circumstances in order to allow the criminal justice process to run its course without any impediment.”