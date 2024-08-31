Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have shut down a house in Gosport following rampant drug use and anti-social behaviour.

Courts have approved a full closure order for the property yesterday (August 30), which has had its windows and doors boarded up. Gosport Police said the address will be blocked off for three months following work from the Gosport Neighbourhoods Central Team and Gosport Borough Council housing team.

They added: “This follows many months of drug related anti-social behaviour at the address which the residents took no action to stop. The impact on the neighbours should not be underestimated and this closure will bring them some respite.

“The closure is for three months from today (August 30) during which time Gosport Borough Council will apply for a full closure.

“We are working hard with our partners to rid Gosport of drugs and the issues around it, if you have any information that will help please report it online via the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary website.”