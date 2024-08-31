Portsmouth weather: Hour by hour forecast as yellow warning for heat issued across South East of England
The UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) has issued a yellow heat alert for Portsmouth and other parts of the south coast. It was put in place at 9pm yesterday and will be active until 9am on Monday (September 2).
“Minor impacts are probable across the health and social care sector”, the UKSHA said, “including Increased use of healthcare services by the vulnerable population and an increase in risk of mortality amongst vulnerable individuals and increased potential for indoor environments to become very warm.”
The east of England is also being impacted by the heat alert. It is expected to be cloudy and overcast for much of today in Portsmouth, with temperatures largely being above 20C.
Hour by hour Met Office weather forecast
10am - Sunny Intervals - 18C - 75 per cent humidity
11am - Cloudy - 19C - 69 per cent humidity
12pm - Overcast - 20C - 66 per cent humidity
1pm - Overcast - 21C - 63 per cent humidity
2pm - Overcast - 21C - 60 per cent humidity
3pm - Overcast - 21C - 62 per cent humidity
4pm - Overcast - 21C - 64 per cent humidity
5pm - Overcast - 20C - 66 per cent humidity
6pm - Cloudy - 20C - 67 per cent humidity
7pm - Cloudy - 19C - 72 per cent humidity
8pm - Cloudy - 19C - 74 per cent humidity
9pm - Cloudy - 18C - 76 per cent humidity
10pm - Cloudy - 18C - 79 per cent humidity
11pm - Cloudy - 18C - 83 per cent humidity
