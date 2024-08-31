Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warm weather is being forecast across the south east of England today amid a weather warning.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKSHA) has issued a yellow heat alert for Portsmouth and other parts of the south coast. It was put in place at 9pm yesterday and will be active until 9am on Monday (September 2).

“Minor impacts are probable across the health and social care sector”, the UKSHA said, “including Increased use of healthcare services by the vulnerable population and an increase in risk of mortality amongst vulnerable individuals and increased potential for indoor environments to become very warm.”

The east of England is also being impacted by the heat alert. It is expected to be cloudy and overcast for much of today in Portsmouth, with temperatures largely being above 20C.

A heat alert has been issued for Portsmouth and the south east of England. Picture: Sarah Standing (300724-2737)

Hour by hour Met Office weather forecast

10am - Sunny Intervals - 18C - 75 per cent humidity

11am - Cloudy - 19C - 69 per cent humidity

12pm - Overcast - 20C - 66 per cent humidity

1pm - Overcast - 21C - 63 per cent humidity

2pm - Overcast - 21C - 60 per cent humidity

3pm - Overcast - 21C - 62 per cent humidity

4pm - Overcast - 21C - 64 per cent humidity

5pm - Overcast - 20C - 66 per cent humidity

6pm - Cloudy - 20C - 67 per cent humidity

7pm - Cloudy - 19C - 72 per cent humidity

8pm - Cloudy - 19C - 74 per cent humidity

9pm - Cloudy - 18C - 76 per cent humidity

10pm - Cloudy - 18C - 79 per cent humidity

11pm - Cloudy - 18C - 83 per cent humidity