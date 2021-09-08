Gosport Borough Council asked magistrates to force the sealing of the three-bed council home at 22 Parklands Close, Gosport.

Neighbours had been plagued by suspected addicts there day and night, drug paraphernalia dumped nearby and violence outbursts.

A three-month closure order was imposed at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court last week.

Anyone who flouts the order and enters the property faces action and could be fined, or even jailed.

Inspector Matt Wake, of Hampshire Constabulary, said: ‘Tackling drug-related harm is a priority for police in Gosport, and there are a number of tactics we can use to remove any available opportunity for drug suppliers.

‘It was clear that this property was a regular haunt for those involved in the drugs trade, and it was important for police and partners to ensure this was disrupted to protect local people.

‘The associated anti-social behaviour connected to this property was also having a significant negative impact on the lives of residents.

Damaged bathroom door in the house.

‘We hope this result reassures the public that in addition to targeting the drugs trade, we also take reports of persistent anti-social behaviour seriously and will use everything in our power to protect our communities from this type of nuisance.’

Council officers who led the bid for a closure order witnessed the chaos first hand.

Councillor Tony Jessop, who chairs the council's housing board, said: ‘We asked the court for this order to protect people living in the area from an ongoing risk of drug-related crime, nuisance and disorder, which has been causing them distress and anxiety.

‘Council and police officers have had reports of drugs being used at the house, suspected drug-users there day and night, and increasing amounts of nuisance and disorder. Officers have also witnessed anti-social behaviour first-hand.

‘Many visitors are at the address for only short periods, and discarded drug-users' paraphernalia has been seen in the immediate area.

‘There have also been allegations of violent behaviour, dog-related nuisance and breaches of Covid regulations.

‘We hope this closure order will give neighbours some peace and allow them to have some enjoyment of their homes and gardens. We're seeking to evict the tenant permanently, as soon as possible.’

