Gosport man, 31, to appear at court over sexual assault against woman

A man is due in court to face a sexual assault charge following an incident in Gosport earlier this year.

By Steve Deeks
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 3:11 pm
Updated Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 3:25 pm
Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Jamie Bicknell, 31, of Gregson Avenue, will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to face one count of sexual assault.

Read More

Read More
Portsmouth teenager appears in court accused of brandishing machete in public

It comes after police received a report of a sexual assault against a woman on Stoke Road, alleged to have taken place between 9.50pm and 10.20pm on Tuesday February 2.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.