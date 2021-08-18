Gosport man, 31, to appear at court over sexual assault against woman
A man is due in court to face a sexual assault charge following an incident in Gosport earlier this year.
Jamie Bicknell, 31, of Gregson Avenue, will appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to face one count of sexual assault.
It comes after police received a report of a sexual assault against a woman on Stoke Road, alleged to have taken place between 9.50pm and 10.20pm on Tuesday February 2.