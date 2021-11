As reported, the two 19-year-old women were in Albert Road, Southsea, on November 1 when they were approached by a man.

He sexually assaulted one of the women then, and followed them toward the public toilets before sexually assaulting the second woman.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police

Now a Gosport man, 75, has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault.

Hampshire police have released him on bail.

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron