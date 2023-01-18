Emergency personnel were patrolling Gregson Avenue, Gosport, on Sunday evening when they spotted a suspicious vehicle. Police constable (PC) Cottrell, reporting on Gosport police Facebook, said: ‘As we were getting back into the Police vehicle, eagle eyed PC Davey spotted a vehicle that had a brake light out driving along Gregson Avenue away from us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Alas this was not the only reason she noticed it – PC Davey was a detective for many years and there are not many things that escape her. She recognised the registration plate and told me that it was involved in drug supply in Gosport.’

The man was reported for summons following the police chase. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Officers followed the Fiat Punto as it tried to flee police by turning into Prideaux-Brune Avenue. The vehicle turned into a residential car-park and the two occupants tried to run away from police on foot.

‘Before I could even unclip my seatbelt PC Davey had ejected herself from the police car at speed and like a dog with a bone she chased both males on foot through a cutway onto Birch Drive,’ PC Cottrell added. ‘I relayed the information over the Police radio and E shift swarmed in the area like angry wasps.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘But of course it was acting police sergeant (APS) Keely, who never misses a trick, that spotted the driver just half a mile away continuing to run away. APS Keely handcuffed the male to a railing and further units arrived.’

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth FC plan tribute for Ace Rewcastle who died suddenly in Barbados

Advertisement Hide Ad

The suspicious vehicle was initially spotted in Gregson Avenue, Gosport. Picture: Google Street View.

PC Cottrell added he found suspected cannabis – seized by officers – and weighing scales in the abandoned car. He said alongside other things in the vehicle, he found a bank card of a male known to police in the drivers seat. A police spokesman said one man has been reported for summons for driving offences, after being interviewed by officers at the roadside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: ‘The man – a 28-year-old from Gosport – was interviewed at the roadside for the offences of driving whilst disqualified and driving without insurance. He was then subsequently reported for summons.