Gosport man named and charged with burglaries stealing bank cards and holding stolen passports
Adam George Spittle, 38, of Magennis Close, will appear in court today after being charged with five offences. This follows a police investigation by officers in the town.
Incidents reported in May and June. Spittle’s first charge relates to a burglary in Pafford Close May 24, with the 38-year-old also being charged with a shed burglary in Grange Lane on the same day.
He is also charged with theft of passports from a vehicle in Elson Road on Tuesday (June 3), vehicle interference on the same road that day, and handling stolen goods in relation to stolen bank cards.
Gosport Police reported on Facebook: “He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (June 5).”