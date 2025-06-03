Man jailed for six years following string of burglaries across Gosport
Jordan William Ruston, of Howe Road, has been jailed for a total of six years after being sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday, May 29 after breaking into multiple homes in Gosport.
Overnight between June 29 and June 30, 2023, a flat at the Anchorage was entered and a number of items including electronics and a bank card were pinched.
On July 2 of the same year, two further properties in Tukes Avenue and a third home in Brookers Lane were also burgled with more electronics and another bank card being stolen.
Usage of the bank cards and DNA evidence linked the burglary to Ruston alongside a Nintendo Switch from Brookers Lane that had been gifted as a present by Ruston.
The 25-year-old admitted to all four offences and was sentenced to three years in prison for these burglaries.
DC Paul Osborne, investigating officer from the Eastern Area Crime Team said: “This is a significant sentence that sends a clear message that we deal robustly with burglary offences and those that choose to break into people’s properties.
“Burglary is a serious offence as it can be linked to, or fund, other forms of criminality. This result is positive news for our communities in Gosport who are no longer at risk from Ruston’s prolific offending.”
A few months later, on November 4, 2024, a home at Village Close in Gosport was broken into and a purse was stolen. Jewellery was also stolen from a property in Gosport Road in Stubbington and rings and airsoft equipment were stolen during a break-in at St Nicholas Avenue in Gosport.
Property from two of these burglaries was subsequently located at a pawnbrokers shop. The following night electronics, bank cards and a knife were stolen from a property in Totland Road and electronics, jewellery and a moped were also pinched from a property in Magennis Road.
The moped was later found dumped in a pond close to Ruston’s home and he later admitted the five burglaries as well as possession of offensive weapons including a knuckle duster and telescopic baton which were found at his home address. He was sentenced to a separate consecutive jail term of three years for these offences. A forfeiture order was also made for the weapons.
DC Osborne added: “Our homes are spaces where we should feel the most safe, and for someone to brazenly invade that space can leave a long-lasting scar.
“Burglary can have a profound impact on victims. I would urge anyone who has been a victim or who sees anything suspicious that could be linked to a burglary to report it to us”.