Man jailed for six years following string of burglaries across Gosport

A man has been jailed for six years following a string of thefts across Gosport.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan William Ruston, of Howe Road, has been jailed for a total of six years after being sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on Thursday, May 29 after breaking into multiple homes in Gosport.

Jordan William Ruston, 25, of Howe Road has been jailed for a total of six years following two separate burglary series in Gosport. | Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On July 2 of the same year, two further properties in Tukes Avenue and a third home in Brookers Lane were also burgled with more electronics and another bank card being stolen.

Usage of the bank cards and DNA evidence linked the burglary to Ruston alongside a Nintendo Switch from Brookers Lane that had been gifted as a present by Ruston.

DC Paul Osborne, investigating officer from the Eastern Area Crime Team said: “This is a significant sentence that sends a clear message that we deal robustly with burglary offences and those that choose to break into people’s properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few months later, on November 4, 2024, a home at Village Close in Gosport was broken into and a purse was stolen. Jewellery was also stolen from a property in Gosport Road in Stubbington and rings and airsoft equipment were stolen during a break-in at St Nicholas Avenue in Gosport.

Property from two of these burglaries was subsequently located at a pawnbrokers shop. The following night electronics, bank cards and a knife were stolen from a property in Totland Road and electronics, jewellery and a moped were also pinched from a property in Magennis Road.

The moped was later found dumped in a pond close to Ruston’s home and he later admitted the five burglaries as well as possession of offensive weapons including a knuckle duster and telescopic baton which were found at his home address. He was sentenced to a separate consecutive jail term of three years for these offences. A forfeiture order was also made for the weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DC Osborne added: “Our homes are spaces where we should feel the most safe, and for someone to brazenly invade that space can leave a long-lasting scar.

“Burglary can have a profound impact on victims. I would urge anyone who has been a victim or who sees anything suspicious that could be linked to a burglary to report it to us”.