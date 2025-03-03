Gosport man named and charged with assault after police officer grabbed by the throat in Portsmouth
Luke William Murphy, 42, of Forton Road in Gosport, has been charged with assault by beating. He is scheduled to appear before Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning (March 3).
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “Luke William Murphy, 42, of Forton Road in Gosport, has been charged with assault by beating of an emergency worker.
“This relates to an officer being pushed and grabbed by the throat at custody in Portsmouth in the early hours of Saturday morning. He was due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court this morning.”
Officers from the Fareham and Gosport District Policing Team, D Shift, were involved in the arrest of Murphy. They also attended other incidents over the weekend, with personnel based in Whiteley finding a missing 15-year-old girl and returning her safely home.
They also assisted paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service, and the Hampshire Roads Policing Unit, while responding to a traffic incident in Gosport.