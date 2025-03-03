A woman has been put behind bars after committing a series of thefts in Portsmouth.

Stephanie Batchelor, 28, has been jailed for 48 weeks following a series of thefts across the city. The offences stretch from last Summer to January of this year.

Batchelor, of no fixed address in the city, was linked to 25 individual incidents. A statement published by Portsmouth Police on Facebook said: “Stephanie Batchelor, 28, of no fixed address but from the Portsmouth area, has been jailed for 48 weeks following a series of shopliftings.

“She appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court on February 20 where she was sentenced for 25 counts of theft from shops across Portsmouth between June 2024 and January 2025.

“Batchelor was identified by the City Centre Team along with great collaborative work with the Neighbourhood Enforcement Team.”