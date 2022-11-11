Sam Hook, 37, of Forton Road, will be sentenced next month after being found guilty of 16 counts of stealing from a shop, and one count of breaching bail and possessing heroin. He appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates Court yesterday and found guilty of thefts spanning over a month.

Meat – £67.58 worth – was grabbed from Marks and Spencer in Brockhurst Gate on October 8. Eight days later, food – £45.80 – was taken from One Stop in Village Road.

Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

The same Marks and Spencer was targeted again on October 18 – £65.77 of meat was taken. A Co-op store in Darthmouth Court was hit twice on October 23. Alcohol and goods – £178.60 – were swiped.

Coffee and chocolate – £55.45 – were stolen from One Stop in Village Road on October 24. On October 26, Monster Energy drink – £39.70 – was taken from One Stop in Elson Road, baby milk – £33 – from Tesco Express in Carless Close, and meat – £65.77 – from Forton Road Morrisons.

Chocolate and goods – £155.50 – were stolen from One Stop shops in Village Road and Elson Road two days later. Both locations were targeted again on October 30 and November 1, with coffee – £37.50 – and alcohol – £41 – stolen.

