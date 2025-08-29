A Gosport man has been jailed for two years for a burglary in which the residents were still inside with police describing it as “brazen criminality”.

Wayne Anderson Curtis, 40, of Percy Road, entered the home on Sydney Road, Gosport, on Saturday, June 7 2025. Upon entering the house he searched several rooms before speaking to the residents and then leaving.

Wayne Anderson Curtis, 40, of Percy Road in Gosport was jailed for two years for burglary. | Hampshire Police

Police were able to identify Curtis and charged him with burglary. He admitted to the offence at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 10 and was sentenced to two years in prison at the same court on August 21.

PC Kevin Parker from Eastern Area Crime Team said: “This is a significant sentence that sends a clear message that we deal robustly with burglary offences and those that choose to break into people’s properties. Burglary is a serious offence as it can be linked to, or fund, other forms of criminality and such brazen criminality will not be tolerated in Gosport.

“We should all feel safe and secure in our own homes and a stranger invading that space can have a long-lasting impact on victims. I would urge anyone who is aware of or sees anything suspicious in our area that could be linked to a burglary to report it to us.”