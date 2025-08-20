A body has been found in the search for a missing Portsmouth man following a fatal boat crash last week.

The body of a man was found yesterday morning (Tuesday, August 19) with a search ongoing since the accident on Thursday evening (August 14) near Tipner. Police have advised that formal identification of the body has not yet taken place but the man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Since the collision a search has been ongoing for a man in his 60s from Portsmouth. Following the discovery of a body, police are preparing a file for the coroner.

Senior investigating officer detective superintendent Abbie Leeson said, “We are aware the community has been both saddened and shocked by this incident and we want to reassure you that our enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing.”

The police and the man’s family would like to thank everyone who shared the appeal, contacted the police with information or helped with the searches.