Judge Gee, 34, has been charged with common assault after being arrested by officers on Monday.

It relates to an incident that took place last Saturday.

Two of the charges refer to an incident in Gosport High Street. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (291219-6).

His other charges include theft, where he is suspected of stealing a pair of trainers from Sports Direct in Fareham.

Gee is due before Magistrates’ Court later this month.

A spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘Judge Gee, aged 34, of no fixed abode, has been charged with common assault and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

‘This relates to an incident on Gosport High Street on July 27.

‘He has also been charged with theft relating to a pair of trainers allegedly stolen from Sports Direct on Gosport Road, Fareham on August 1.