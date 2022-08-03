The swift action by officers took place last night.

Officers from Gosport offered their assistance to help find the nine-year-old that disappeared, but they were safely recovered before they left the area.

The child was reported missing last night. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

A statement from Gosport Police said: ‘At 8.30pm last night, a report came in of a missing nine-year-old in the Havant area.

‘PC Dave and I offered our assistance to help find him and started heading towards.

‘Before we'd even made it out of Gosport, we were relieved to hear the boy had been located safe and well. A very good result.’

Officers in Gosport were also deployed to reports of anti-social behaviour while on patrol.

Two reports were made, at the Jackie Spencer Bridge and in Bridgemary, but the children had fled on both occasions by the time the police arrived.