A man who was arrested on suspicion of affray after two men sustained blood-letting injuries will face no further action.

Officers detained a male from Gosport, 37, following an altercation involving a bottle on January 31. The fight took place at the junction of Manor Way and High Street in Lee-on-the-Solent at 7.52pm.

Two men sustained "blood-letting injuries" following a fight in Manor Way, at the junction with High Street, Lee-on-the-Solent. Picture: Google Street View.

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said at the time: “A bottle was used during the incident, and both men sustained blood-letting injuries.” A police appeal was launched to try and identify one male at the scene.

The man who was detained was originally given a bail date of April 30 while police carried out enquiries. This date has now past.