Gosport man who admitted fly-tipping in Fareham must pick up rubbish for 300 hours
A MAN who blocked a Fareham Lane by dumping rubbish must pic up litter for 300 hours as a punishment.
Adrian Ward, 56, of Cochrane Close, Gosport, appeared before magistrates in Portsmouth this week to be sentenced for dumping waste without a permit, having admitted the crime in June.
The fly-tipping took place in Cherque Lane, Fareham, on April 28 last year during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the rubbish blocked the road for drivers and pedestrians.
Fareham Borough Council enforcement officers investigated and identified a vehicle from CCTV, and then from items found in the fly-tipped waste managed to trace witnesses who could name Ward as the person behind the dumping.
A council statement described Ward as ‘a repeat offender’. The statement went on to say that the district judge sentenced the Ward to the maximum community order suggested in the pre-sentence report which was ‘300 hours of litter collection’. Ward was also ordered to pay £960 in costs.
Executive member for health and public protection at Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Trevor Cartwright, said: ‘This is a significant prosecution for the council and we hope that this will act as a deterrent for others who may be tempted to offend.
‘Fly-tipping is unacceptable, and we will do everything we can to prosecute offenders in Fareham. The judge in this case was particularly complimentary of the evidence provided and the way in which it had been documented, which is testament to the hard work of our officers.’