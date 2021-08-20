Adrian Ward, 56, of Cochrane Close, Gosport, appeared before magistrates in Portsmouth this week to be sentenced for dumping waste without a permit, having admitted the crime in June.

The fly-tipping took place in Cherque Lane, Fareham, on April 28 last year during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, and the rubbish blocked the road for drivers and pedestrians.

Adrian Ward's fly-tipping in Cherque Lane, Fareham, in April last year

Fareham Borough Council enforcement officers investigated and identified a vehicle from CCTV, and then from items found in the fly-tipped waste managed to trace witnesses who could name Ward as the person behind the dumping.

A council statement described Ward as ‘a repeat offender’. The statement went on to say that the district judge sentenced the Ward to the maximum community order suggested in the pre-sentence report which was ‘300 hours of litter collection’. Ward was also ordered to pay £960 in costs.

Executive member for health and public protection at Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Trevor Cartwright, said: ‘This is a significant prosecution for the council and we hope that this will act as a deterrent for others who may be tempted to offend.