Gosport man pleads guilty to attacking police officer and damaging cell days before Christmas
A man from Gosport who attacked a police officer and damaged a cell has pleaded guilty in court.
Duane Gooding, 43, of Brockhurst Road, admitted to three offences in Portsmouth Magistrates' Court yesterday (January 10) following an incident just before Christmas. Officers pulled over Gooding in Forton Road on December 22.
Gooding then proceeded to attack police officer at the scene, a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said. Following a court appearance yesterday afternoon, Gooding pleaded guilty. Hampshire Specials reported on X, formerly known as Twitter, said he admitted to assaulting an emergency worker, failing to provide a specimen and criminal damage.
Court documents said the 43-year-old damaged a police holding cell to the value of under £5,000. Gooding has been banned from driving and will have to undergo community service.
Hampshire Specials said yesterday: "A 43-year-old male today pled guilty to criminal damage, assault on an emergency worker and fail to provide. He received an 18- month driving ban, 260 hours of community service, as well as fines and costs. A proactive job by two specials led to a very positive result."