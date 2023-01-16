Simon Hardy, 37, has been sentenced to 14 months in prison – suspended for 18 months – after trying to run down officers in a shop car park. Two officers were forced to jump out the way of the oncoming vehicle to avoid being injured.

The pair approached Hardy, made themselves known to him and asked them to show his hands. Hardy, of Basingstoke, was sat in his vehicle in a Co-op car park in Queens Road, Northcamp.

Simon Hardy dodged jail after driving at police in an attempt to evade them. Picture: Habibur Rahman

In brazen fashion, the 37-year-old ignored officers, started his engine and careered into them. Hardy then mounted the pavement and headed towards Queens Road.

Alison Saunders, CPS Wessex senior crown prosecutor, said: ‘Hardy clearly had no regard for the safety of these police officers, who both narrowly avoided serious injury. He also put the safety of other road users and pedestrians at risk by the manner of his dangerous driving.

‘It is entirely unacceptable to treat police officers in this way, risking their safety when they are working hard to protect the community and keep people safe from harm.’

Hardy was charged and sentenced for dangerous driving at Winchester Crown Court. He has also been banned from driving for 12 months, and ordered to carry out 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days and a six month alcohol treatment requirement.