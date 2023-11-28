A fourth person has been charged after a 22-year-old man was murdered in Gosport.

It follows the killing of Levi Kent – also known as Levi Webb – whose death left the local community “shocked and devastated”.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called to Keyes Road in Bridgemary at 2.32am on Friday, November 24 after the man, who we can now identify as Levi Kent, had been seriously assaulted in the area. He subsequently died from his injuries. Joanne West, aged 45, of no fixed address in Fareham has been charged with two offences of assisting an offender. She has been remanded to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Tuesday 28 November).”

Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a 22 year-old man in the early hours of Friday, November 24, where officers were called to Keyes Road, Bridgemary, Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (241123-2101)

Three other people have already been charged as part of the investigation. They are:

Tommy West, 18 of Fisgard Road, Gosport charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday 29 November.

Aiden West, 24, of Tudor Close, Gosport charged with murder, robbery and possession of a bladed article is due to appear at Portsmouth Crown Court on Wednesday 29 November.

Sarah Flynn, 35, of James Close, Gosport charged with assisting an offender is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates Court today (Tuesday 28 November).

The other people who have been arrested are:

A 19-year-old man from Gosport arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, November 24, has been released on police bail until 24 February.

A 67-year-old man from Salisbury arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on police bail until 25 February.

A 22-year-old man from Fareham arrested on suspicion of murder has been released on police bail until 25 February.