Gosport police officers investigating domestic assault arrest wanted 38-year-old man

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 38-year-old was placed under arrest just off Gosport Road this afternoon (August 17).

In a Facebook post, Gosport police said: ‘This follows joint patrols today between the Fareham & Gosport High Harm Reduction Team and Fareham's Neighbourhood Policing Team.

Police tape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘In this teams shared information and intelligence about our frequent "customers" and areas of concern.

‘Officers have also identified an address where there are concerns around drug related harm.