Gosport police officers investigating domestic assault arrest wanted 38-year-old man
A MAN has been arrested by police officers investigating domestic assault.
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 8:30 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 17th August 2022, 8:30 pm
The 38-year-old was placed under arrest just off Gosport Road this afternoon (August 17).
In a Facebook post, Gosport police said: ‘This follows joint patrols today between the Fareham & Gosport High Harm Reduction Team and Fareham's Neighbourhood Policing Team.
‘In this teams shared information and intelligence about our frequent "customers" and areas of concern.
‘Officers have also identified an address where there are concerns around drug related harm.
‘Further work on this address will be arranged.’