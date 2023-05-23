Gosport police pitch up at pubs as part of knife clampdown to rid streets of weapons

Officers paid a visit to The White Hart, The Star and Nelsons and Emmas where a knife arch was put up at each premises to detect anyone in possession of a bladed article or other illegal weapon. The clampdown was part of Hampshire police’s week-long campaign Op Sceptre which targets people carrying weapons in the streets.

Nothing was found on this occasion by cops who offered a visible presence at the locations. Those involved in the operation were from Fareham and Gosport’s High Harm Reduction Team, neighbourhood police teams, licensing officers and Royal Navy Police. Councillor Kirsten Bradley also joined the late shift.

Gosport police search for weapons at pub. Hants police

A post on Gosport Police’s Facebook page said: ‘If you spotted us impersonating airport security, it was just part of our work to tackle and reduce knife crime - part of our week-long Op Sceptre campaign, and our continual work to rid the streets of weapons. During the course of the evening, we visited three venues in the town centre - The White Hart, The Star and Nelsons and Emmas.

‘A knife arch was erected at each pub or club, with the aim of detecting anyone in possession of a bladed article, or any other item they shouldn't be carrying on the streets.

As well as the screening of all customers, the operation also provided a brilliant engagement opportunity. Thank you to all of you who came and spoke to us to find out what we were doing. #OpSceptre.

‘Thank you also to councillor Kirsten Bradley who joined us for the late shift, checking out the knife arch operation, as well as heading out on patrol with officers across the borough.’

Police search for weapons at pubs. Pic Hants police

Gosport inspector Matthew Wake said: ‘We have been pleased to be able to work with our licensed premises to implement this initiative, which is part of our targeted efforts around reducing knife crime during the latest Operation Sceptre national week of intensification.

‘Knife crime continues to be an issue that is destructive to communities and families, not only in Gosport and Hampshire but across the country. We have been working relentlessly to tackle knife crime and violence as part of Operation Sceptre, work which continues for us all year round.

‘We would like to thank everyone who engaged with us at our knife arches – an integral part of tackling knife crime and violence is hearing from the public and having them report their concerns and suspicions to us. It’s so important that people recognise that carrying a knife can have serious legal consequences, getting caught with a knife will change your life.

‘If you or someone you know may be carrying a knife then please contact us and help us to help you – speak up today or someone you love could become a victim of knife crime. If you don’t want to report via the police then you can contact Crimestoppers or Fearless 100 per cent anonymously. These are both completely separate from the police, but allows us to know about a crime and investigate without identifying the person who reported it.’

Gosport police search for weapons at pubs. Pic Hants police

