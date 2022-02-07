Residents are being warned they face arrest if they do not comply to the orders for Alver Village and along the Eclipse busway in place tonight (February 7).

In a tweet, Gosport police said: ‘Dispersal orders are in place this evening in Alver Village and on the BRT.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘These are in response to increased reports of anti-social behaviour in those areas.

‘Persons failing to comply with the order could be liable to arrest. Children will be taken home.’

A spokesman for Hampshire police added: ‘It follows reports to police over the weekend (Feb 5 and 6) of youth-related ASB and nuisance behaviour in the areas around Alver Village, Ark Royal House and the bus route (BRT) which is causing issues for residents.

‘As the tweet suggests, officers in those areas this evening will be able to disperse groups who they believe are involved in, or are likely to become involved in, anti-social behaviour, and youths will be taken home by police.’

Two dispersal orders for Gosport have been issued for February 7. Picture: PA

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron