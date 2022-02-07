Philip Garrard, 51, of West Street, Fareham, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today over three offences of making indecent images of children.

These include a charge of making 323 still and 605 category A moving images of children – the worst kind of images – between November 25, 2014, and January 1 2020.

During the same date he is also alleged to have made 448 still and 189 moving category B images of children, and having 1,079 still and 110 moving category C images during the same period.

Portsmouth Crown Court. Picture: César Moreno Huerta

Garrard entered a not guilty plea for each of three offences.

He will appear for trial at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 15.

He was granted unconditional bail.

