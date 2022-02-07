Fareham man in Portsmouth Crown Court accused of making 2,700 indecent images of children pleads not guilty
A MAN from Fareham has pleaded not guilty after being charged with making over 2,700 indecent images of children.
Philip Garrard, 51, of West Street, Fareham, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court today over three offences of making indecent images of children.
These include a charge of making 323 still and 605 category A moving images of children – the worst kind of images – between November 25, 2014, and January 1 2020.
During the same date he is also alleged to have made 448 still and 189 moving category B images of children, and having 1,079 still and 110 moving category C images during the same period.
Read More
Garrard entered a not guilty plea for each of three offences.
He will appear for trial at Portsmouth Crown Court on June 15.
He was granted unconditional bail.