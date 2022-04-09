George Foster, 29, became embroiled in a heated dispute with his ex-partner on Forton Road near Tesco before threateningly waving the weapon towards her face.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard how Foster, of Tichborne Way, lost the plot around 10pm on July 15, 2020, before turning his rage on an innocent member of the public who intervened.

Prosecutor Jeffrey Lamb said: ‘There was a verbal dispute between Mr Foster and the female victim when the defendant produced an article - a screwdriver.

‘During the dispute he was waving it towards her face and being abusive towards her.’

Foster then crossed the road with the woman following him. ‘He was angry and she could see he was still waving the screwdriver.

‘He then kicked her bike over before a member of the public came over to see if she was ok. The defendant was still shouting.’

The Good Samaritan was then suddenly drawn into a confrontation with snarling Foster. ‘The defendant turned his anger against the man who was worried for his safety,’ Mr Lamb said.

Police arrived on scene and arrested Foster who denied having possession of a knife during interview before it transpired he had been brandishing a screwdriver.

The court heard the incident came at a ‘difficult time’ in Foster’s life with him grieving the loss of a friend and not engaging with his GP over mental health issues.

Probation concluded Foster was ‘not a danger to the public’ with it an ‘isolated incident’.

Foster admitted two counts of possessing an offensive weapon.

Judge, Recorder Louise Harvey, said: ‘You caused significant concern with the way you acted. You can’t go around carrying a weapon of that nature.

‘A member of the public tried to assist and then you threatened him.

‘You need to reflect on how it felt for both of them to be threatened by a screwdriver.’

The judge told Foster his guilty pleas had saved him from a custodial sentence with him instead handed an 18-month community order.

He will have to complete 25 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work.