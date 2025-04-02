Man and woman charged after Gosport shoplifting spree with Morrisons, Iceland, Savers and Co-Op targeted
Nicholas Walters and Jennifer Downes are both scheduled to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (April 2). Officers attended an address in Pavilion Way at 8.45am and made two arrests.
Walters, 49, of no fixed address, has been charged with six individual counts of shoplifting. The first involved £61.86 worth of meat being stolen from Co-Op in Dartmouth Court on February 25.
Two charges related to incidents which took place on February 27. Detergent, valued at £58, was swiped from the shelves at Iceland in Walpole Road, with £149 worth of alcohol being taken from the nearby Morrisons on the same street.
Fragrances worth £72 were then taken from Savers on Gosport High Street on March 1, with various food items valued at £55.15 being taken from the Co-Op in Dartmouth Court the following day. Most recently, the Walpole Road Morrisons was targeted again last Sunday (March 30), with booze being stolen.
Downes, 31, of no fixed abode, was charged with theft of alcohol from the Walpole Road Morrisons on March 30. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “Both were remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court today (April 2).”