Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former school teacher has been charged having sexual encounters with a girl under the age of 16.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Davis, 48, is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court next week. He has been charged with three counts of sexual activity with a girl aged under 16.

Detectives from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been investigating non-recent child sex offences, which are alleged to have taken place between 2021 and 2022 against one teenage girl.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Davis, 48, of Manor Road North, Southampton, is due to appear at a court in Portsmouth after being charged with sexual activity with a girl under 16. | Chris Moorhouse

Davis, 48, of Manor Road North, Southampton, was a former teacher at St Anne’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College in Carlton Road. Police said: “Paul Davis, 48, of Manor Road North, Southampton, has been charged with three counts of sexual activity with a girl aged under 16.

“The charges relate to offences that are alleged to have taken place in 2021 and 2022 against one teenage girl. They come as part of enquiries into allegations of child sexual abuse, by those in a position of trust, against former pupils at St Anne’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College. Mr Davis was a former teacher at the school.”

Police added that Davis is due to appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court next Tuesday (April 8). “The CPS and Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant is now active and that he has a right to a fair trial,” they said. “It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

Victims of child sex abuse are encouraged to contact police on 101, where they speak to an officer in confidence by referencing Op Stonecrop, or by submitting a report online here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone impacted by sexual abuse or any other crime, can access free, confidential and independent help and support by contacting the Victim Care Hub on 0808 178 1641, or by emailing [email protected] from Monday to Saturday, 8am to 8pm.

Outside of those times, or if you live outside Hampshire, you can call 0808 168 9111, or approach a live chat here.