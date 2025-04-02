Former school teacher named and charged with "sexual activity" against girl under 16 - due in Portsmouth court
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Paul Davis, 48, is scheduled to appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court next week. He has been charged with three counts of sexual activity with a girl aged under 16.
Detectives from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been investigating non-recent child sex offences, which are alleged to have taken place between 2021 and 2022 against one teenage girl.
Davis, 48, of Manor Road North, Southampton, was a former teacher at St Anne’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College in Carlton Road. Police said: “Paul Davis, 48, of Manor Road North, Southampton, has been charged with three counts of sexual activity with a girl aged under 16.
“The charges relate to offences that are alleged to have taken place in 2021 and 2022 against one teenage girl. They come as part of enquiries into allegations of child sexual abuse, by those in a position of trust, against former pupils at St Anne’s Catholic School and Sixth Form College. Mr Davis was a former teacher at the school.”
Police added that Davis is due to appear in Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court next Tuesday (April 8). “The CPS and Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant is now active and that he has a right to a fair trial,” they said. “It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Victims of child sex abuse are encouraged to contact police on 101, where they speak to an officer in confidence by referencing Op Stonecrop, or by submitting a report online here.
Anyone impacted by sexual abuse or any other crime, can access free, confidential and independent help and support by contacting the Victim Care Hub on 0808 178 1641, or by emailing [email protected] from Monday to Saturday, 8am to 8pm.
Outside of those times, or if you live outside Hampshire, you can call 0808 168 9111, or approach a live chat here.