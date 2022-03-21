Gosport teenager, 15, sentenced for assaulting an emergency worker
A TEENAGER from Gosport has been sentenced in relation to the assault of an emergency worker and the theft of four bicycles.
The 15-year-old, who appeared in court earlier this month, was sentenced to a youth rehabilitation order.
In a statement, Gosport police said: ‘Following a hearing at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court on March 11, a 15-year-old Gosport boy has been sentenced in relation to common assault of an emergency worker and four bicycle thefts.
‘His sentence consists of a youth rehabilitation order, which involves a three-month period of education. He is also excluded from entering Bay House School until March 11, 2023.’
A youth rehabilitation order is a community sentence within which a court may include one or more requirements designed to provide for punishment, protection of the public, reducing re-offending and reparation.