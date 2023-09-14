Ryan Clack is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.

Ryan Clack, of Maynard Close in Gosport, has been charged with racially aggravated public order offences. Gosport Police reported on Facebook that officers responded to reports of a criminal damage incident in Montgomery Road in February.

NOW READ: Rampant burglaries reported in Portsmouth

It is alleged that Clack, 18, of Maynard Close, made threats of violence and racially abused the officers. He was charged with four offences in total yesterday.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The force said on social media: “On February 27 this year, police responded to reports of a criminal damage incident in Montgomery Road.

"When officers attended, it’s alleged that 18-year-old Ryan Clack made threats of violence and hurled racist abuse at police officers.