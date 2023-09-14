News you can trust since 1877
Gosport teenager named and charged after racist abuse "hurled" at police officers

A teenager has been charged with racially abusing police officers in Gosport.
By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:54 BST- 1 min read
Ryan Clack is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.Ryan Clack is due to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates' Court. Picture: Chris Moorhouse.
Ryan Clack, of Maynard Close in Gosport, has been charged with racially aggravated public order offences. Gosport Police reported on Facebook that officers responded to reports of a criminal damage incident in Montgomery Road in February.

It is alleged that Clack, 18, of Maynard Close, made threats of violence and racially abused the officers. He was charged with four offences in total yesterday.

The force said on social media: “On February 27 this year, police responded to reports of a criminal damage incident in Montgomery Road.

"When officers attended, it’s alleged that 18-year-old Ryan Clack made threats of violence and hurled racist abuse at police officers.

"Yesterday (September 13) Clack, of Maynard Close in Gosport, was charged with two public order offences and a further two racially aggravated public order offences. He was remanded in custody to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court this morning.”