Three people arrested following rampant burglaries in Portsmouth as Boots and Co-op targeted

Police have arrested three people last night following several shop burglaries.
By Freddie Webb
Published 14th Sep 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Two men and a woman, all from Portsmouth, were detained for multiple offences. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight spokesman said Boots on Commercial Road was targeted on two occasions.

Perfume was stolen on September 1 and 10. The force added that a large amount of tobacco and cash was stolen from Co-op in Fawcett Road, Southsea.

The Boots in Commercial Road and Co-op in Fawcett Road were both targeted in burglaries. Picture: Google Street ViewThe Boots in Commercial Road and Co-op in Fawcett Road were both targeted in burglaries. Picture: Google Street View
The Boots in Commercial Road and Co-op in Fawcett Road were both targeted in burglaries. Picture: Google Street View
A police spokesman said a 42-year-old man, from Portsmouth, was detained on suspicion of three counts of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal. He added: “A 27-year-old man, from Portsmouth, has been arrested on suspicion of burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal and obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of duty.

"A 50-year-old woman, from Portsmouth, has been arrested on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession of a controlled drug of Class A.” The spokesman added that all three individuals remain in custody amid enquiries.