Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary are investigating the murder of Mark Noke. The 64-year-old was found dead at his home on in the early hours of Saturday, February 25.

His body was discovered in Warburton Road, Thornhill. Mr Noke had a stab wound on his chest. Police have arrested a 27-year-old woman from Gosport on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Mark Noke, 64, was found dead in his flat in Warbuton Road, Thornhill, Southampton His family have paid tribute to him. Picture: Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary/PA

She currently remains in police custody. Six other men, aged 21, 23, 28, 31 and two aged 20, have been arrested on suspicion of murder and bailed as part of the case.

A 39-year-old man, previously detained on suspicion of assisting an offender, has been released on bail. Acting Detective Chief Inspector Howard Broadribb, said: ‘We are continuing to explore all relevant lines of enquiry as part of our investigation into Mark’s death – including those who are seeking to assist those who may have been involved.

‘Today’s latest arrests demonstrate that we will turn over every stone possible in order to bring those responsible to justice. My officers are working hard to find breakthroughs in the investigation, and continue to support Mark’s family, but we would really implore anyone with information – no matter how small or insignificant you believe it to be - to report it to us.

‘It could prove vital in aiding our investigation and getting justice for Marks’ family.’ Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44230077698 or Operation Hibiscus.