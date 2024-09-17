Gosport woman admits to stealing from Morrisons, Co-Op and M&S during Portsmouth court appearance
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kerryn Austin, 45, was charged with three counts of theft from a shop. Police received reports of items being swiped from the shelves of stores between August 8 and 27.
The items were worth more than £170 in total and taken from Morrisons in Carisbrooke Road, Co-Op in Dartmouth Court and M&S. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said Austin was arrested last Thursday in Brockhurst Gate.
Austin, of Rowner Close, Gosport, appeared at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (September 14). She pleaded guilty to all offences.
The judge handed her a 12-month conditional discharge, with Austin being ordered to pay £175.70 in compensation. A conditional discharge is an order made by a criminal court where an offender will not be sentenced for an offence unless a further offence is committed within a stated period.