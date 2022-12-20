As reported, the 37-year-old was arrested for several offences on Tuesday in last week including a racially aggravated public order offence and several assaults. A woman reported an altercation to a patrolling officer in Bury Road at roughly 3.05pm. The eyewitness said a girl, 14, saw an altercation between two women near Gosport War Memorial Hospital.

A police spokeswoman said last week the girl was grabbed and her hair was pulled. She added: ‘One of the women then grabbed the 14-year-old’s clothing and tried to pull her hair.

‘The girl involved was not injured.’ After this, the assailant then went after two more females, aged in their 20s.

The spokeswoman said: ‘Two women in their 20s were also assaulted, but neither sustained serious injuries.’ Officers attempted to restrain the 37-year-old, with one of them being kicked in the leg in the process and receiving a string of offensive remarks.

The officer was reported as healthy after the attack and was still on duty. The woman was in police custody after the arrest was made. ‘As the 37-year-old woman was being arrested on suspicion of common assault a police officer was assaulted by being kicked in the leg and was also verbally abused,’ the police spokeswoman said.

‘She was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and racially aggravated public order. The woman remains in police custody at the current time.’

