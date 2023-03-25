Up to £127 worth of meat was stolen from Marks & Spencer Foodhall at Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport at around 1.30pm on Friday February 24, as previously reported.

Police released an image of two people they want to speak to which showed a man with a cap on and beard and woman with a long black jacket walking along with a trolley. A month on from the brazen raid, officers remain in the dark over the identity of the hungry pair.

Do you recognise these people? Pic: Hants police

A spokeswoman previously said: ‘We want to speak with them after £127 worth of meat was stolen from Marks & Spencer Foodhall at Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport.

‘If you know who they are, please call 101 quoting 44230078462. You can also submit information to us online here: www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

