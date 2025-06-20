Guinea pig stolen from Pets at Home store in Waterlooville - appeal launched
An investigation has been launched following a reported theft from Pets at Home, Wellington Retail Park in Waterlooville.
The police have said they received a report that at approximately 3.00pm on Friday, June 13, a man entered the store and took a guinea pig from its enclosure.
He then concealed the animal in an item of clothing and left the store without paying.
A spokesperson for the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary said: “We believe the man in these images can help us with our investigation and would urge him, or anyone who knows his identity, to get in touch with us.
“Also, if you witnessed the incident, or saw anything suspicious in the area at the time, please contact us.
“You can do this by calling 101, or by reporting online via the Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary website, quoting incident number 44250259681.”