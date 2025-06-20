Four outdoor buildings were destroyed in Hambrook Road, Gosport, yesterday afternoon (June 19), after a 12 ft tree was set alight. Various flats in the street were damaged.

Police are at the scene today using drones to scope out the affected area. Two boys, aged 10 and 12, have been arrested. Firefighters from several stations were alerted to the inferno at 5.53pm.

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesperson said: “Crews from Havant, Cosham, Fareham, Portchester, Southsea and Gosport responded to the property where the fire had spread to four garages which have been 100 per cent damaged by fire.

“The fire also damaged the back of five properties.” Residents on social media said they could see smoke pluming into the sky. Firefighters used three sets of breathing apparatus, three jets and one hose reel to extinguish the blaze. Smoke was cleared by positive pressure ventilation fans.

The fire service spokesperson said no one was injured in the blaze. Residents of the properties were believed to have self-evacuated from their homes safely. It took a few hours for the incident to be brought under control.

The spokesperson added: “The service incident stop message was at 8.02pm. Fire investigation are working with Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary who are leading the incident.”

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said: “We were called just after 6.15pm on Thursday, June 19, to reports of a large fire behind properties on Hambrook Road in the Forton area of Gosport. The incident was dealt with by Hampshire & IOW Fire and Rescue Service and damage was caused to four flats by the fire.

“We’re now carrying out an arson investigation, and as part of our enquiries two boys aged 12 and 10 have been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. They remain in custody at this time. The Neighbourhood Policing Team will be in the area today so anyone with any concerns can speak to one of these uniformed officers.”

Anyone with information is advised to call 101, quoting 44250270262.

1 . Police are investigating a tree fire which destroyed several garages and damaged properties in Hambrook Road, Gosport. Police are investigating a tree fire which destroyed several garages and damaged properties in Hambrook Road, Gosport. | John Skippy Photo Sales

2 . Gosport arson attack Police are continuing to investigate the scene in Hambrook Road following an arson attack - flames engulfing a tree and damaging nearby houses. Two boys, 12 and 10, have been arrested. | Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3 . Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a large fire erupted from a tree and destroyed several garages in Hambrook Road, Gosport. Two boys have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a large fire erupted from a tree and destroyed several garages in Hambrook Road, Gosport. | John Skippy Photo Sales