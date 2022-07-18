Lawyers gathered at rallies outside Birmingham, Manchester and Winchester Crown Courts to support escalating industrial action by the Criminal Bar Association (CBA).

This is the fourth week of walkouts, and the disruption is due to take place for five days.

CBA chairman Jo Sidhu QC said: ‘We bring our action for justice to the heart of Parliament as those MPs who represent us all need to hear from those of us who prosecute and defend on behalf of the voiceless – in particular the victims of crime left to suffer and languish by Government’s ongoing failure to stem the massive exodus of criminal barristers.’

The current dispute is over working conditions, and Government set fees for legal aid advocacy work.

Barristers have lobbied MPs in Parliament.

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) accused striking barristers of forcing victims to wait for justice, but lawyers argue the criminal justice system has been in crisis for years.

Criminal barristers are due to receive a 15 per cent fee rise from the end of September – £7,000 more a year.

Barristers are angry because the increase will not be made immediately, and that it only applies to new cases, not ones on the backlog.

An MoJ spokeswoman said: ‘The current strike is now forcing victims to wait for justice, despite a generous £7,000 pay rise for the typical criminal barrister.

‘We encourage barristers to put victims first and prevent any further delays.’

Strikes will be suspended next week, but will recommence the week after.