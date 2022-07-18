Hampshire police reported being called to a property in Botley Drive just after 8am yesterday, when they discovered the body of a man in his 20s.
Officer have arrested two 26-year-old women – one from Havant on suspicion of murder and one from Paulsgrove on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to murder.
Both remain in custody today, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.
This morning residents woke to find a police presence still guarding the site of the incident, with a police van parked next to a police tent right outside the entrance of the Botley Drive house, while three other police vehicles had been parked close by.
James Stallard, a 71-year-old whose house is just a few doors down from the site of the incident, said: ‘I was a bit shocked when I found out.
‘But it does happen. It’s Leigh Park.
He added: ‘It’s got better over a long period of time. Overall, we feel safe around here.’
Getting off a bus at a nearby stop, Norma Silver, 70, a resident of the area for more than 45 years, said ‘usually’ Leigh Park is a ‘really nice place to live’.
She said: ‘It’s no worse than anywhere else.
‘I’ve never seen this before. Everyone on the bus was looking at it, and talking about it.’
A another resident, who asked not to be named and lives close to the police cordon, said she was also shocked the hear about the incident.
The 77-year-old, who has lived in the area since she was nine, said the area had a strong sense of community that would support those in need.
She added: ‘When something happens, like someone is at their lowest point, people really rally around them.’
The pensioner was pleased that the police were conducting more patrols in the area – but she said they needed to be made permanent.
She said: ‘It’s like “spot the police” around here. You never see the police around here – ever since the lockdowns.’
Police have said they will continue to conduct patrols around the area today.