Officer have arrested two 26-year-old women – one from Havant on suspicion of murder and one from Paulsgrove on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to murder.

Both remain in custody today, according to a spokesman from Hampshire Constabulary.

A police tent is still in place behind a taped-off area outside the property in Leigh Park Picture: Richard Lemmer

This morning residents woke to find a police presence still guarding the site of the incident, with a police van parked next to a police tent right outside the entrance of the Botley Drive house, while three other police vehicles had been parked close by.

James Stallard, a 71-year-old whose house is just a few doors down from the site of the incident, said: ‘I was a bit shocked when I found out.

‘But it does happen. It’s Leigh Park.

He added: ‘It’s got better over a long period of time. Overall, we feel safe around here.’

There were still three police vehicles attending the scene on Monday morning.

Getting off a bus at a nearby stop, Norma Silver, 70, a resident of the area for more than 45 years, said ‘usually’ Leigh Park is a ‘really nice place to live’.

She said: ‘It’s no worse than anywhere else.

‘I’ve never seen this before. Everyone on the bus was looking at it, and talking about it.’

Residents around the site of the incident said they were 'shocked' that it has occurred in their neighbourhood.

A another resident, who asked not to be named and lives close to the police cordon, said she was also shocked the hear about the incident.

The 77-year-old, who has lived in the area since she was nine, said the area had a strong sense of community that would support those in need.

She added: ‘When something happens, like someone is at their lowest point, people really rally around them.’

The pensioner was pleased that the police were conducting more patrols in the area – but she said they needed to be made permanent.

She said: ‘It’s like “spot the police” around here. You never see the police around here – ever since the lockdowns.’