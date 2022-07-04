The 44-year-old was riding a grey Daytona motorbike when he was injured in the crash with a white tipper-style van.

Police say the van driver did not stop after the accident.

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in the Meon Valley

It happened between 9.10am and 9.25am on Friday in the Meon Valley on Corhampton Lane between Stake’s Lane and the B3035.

The motorbike rider, a 44-year-old man, suffered a serious hand injury which will require surgery.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘Officers are appealing for anyone with any information about this incident to come forward. Were you in the area at the time of the incident? Did you see the van, or do you have a dashcam in your vehicle?

‘If you have any information or think you might know the driver of the van, please contact police.’