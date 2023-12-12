Hampshire court hands convict extended sentence for arranging robbery from inside prison
Christopher Doughty, 62, was given a total sentence of 19 years on Monday, December 11 after a jury at Winchester Crown Court had found him guilty of encouraging or assisting an offence, and possessing a mobile phone inside a prison.
The offence occurred on March 23, 2020, when Jed Martin and Eriks Valants broke into a property in Leckford near Stockbridge.
They bound an elderly victim to a post at the foot of the stairs and stole jewellery and a Military Cross Medal that was awarded for gallantry in WW2. The two intruders were later arrested and given ten year sentences after pleading guilty to robbery in March 2021.
Speaking after Mondays hearing, Detective Constable Thomas Bailey said: “At the time of this robbery, Doughty was part-way through a 21 year sentence for a very similar offence in 2014, in which he targeted another elderly woman. This followed an earlier conviction for yet another offence of the same nature in 2006. Doughty’s involvement in this crime was identified as the result of telecommunications and cell site data analysis, which proved he was in contact with his co-defendants Martin and Valants from his prison cell, not only during their reconnaissance visits to the area, but during the commission of the offence, lending his expertise to the two younger men.
“His two co-defendants pleaded guilty and were each sentenced to ten years. Doughty’s sentence today brings the combined total handed down for this offence to 39 years. Despite these convictions and the meticulous work of the investigation team, none of the stolen jewellery was ever recovered. This was not only valuable, but was of great sentimental value to the victim.
"I remain willing to learn of any information which may assist the police in locating any of the stolen articles, and ensuring they are returned to their owner. While almost four years have passed, it is never too late to do the right thing. If you can help, please contact the police on 101, quoting the reference number 44200107588. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”