Hampshire man, 21, arrested on suspicion of the supply of class A drugs after police stop his car

Officers conducting routine patrols in Chandler’s Ford arrested a man on suspicion of drug supply offences.

It comes after they stopped a silver Toyota Yaris at around 1pm on Friday, May 13 in Morley Gardens, Chandler’s Ford.

PA

The driver, and the vehicle, were searched under the misuse of drugs act. A quantity of cash and a number of two mobile phones were located and seized.

A further search of an address in Morley Gardens located a quantity of suspected class A drugs, a quantity of class B drugs and other drug-related paraphernalia.

These were all seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

The 21-year-old man, from Chandler’s Ford, was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.