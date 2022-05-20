Ba Le Nguyen, 45, of no fixed address, has been charged with cultivating a Class B drug after police carried out a search of a search of two Southampton properties.
Police discovered 350 cannabis plants at a property at Heysham Road at 1am.
The property next door was subsequently searched and 450 plants were discovered.
Nguyen was remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today.
SEE MORE: Southsea man accused of assaulting woman and damaging residential home to appear before magistrates
Police are still investigating.