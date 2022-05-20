Hampshire man arrested after hundreds of cannabis plants found at two Southampton homes

A MAN has been arrested after a cannabis factory was discovered across two homes on Thursday morning.

By Hollie Busby
Friday, 20th May 2022, 3:37 pm
Updated Friday, 20th May 2022, 4:11 pm

Ba Le Nguyen, 45, of no fixed address, has been charged with cultivating a Class B drug after police carried out a search of a search of two Southampton properties.

Police discovered 350 cannabis plants at a property at Heysham Road at 1am.

The property next door was subsequently searched and 450 plants were discovered.

Nguyen was remanded to appear at Southampton Magistrates’ Court today.

Police are still investigating.