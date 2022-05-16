Police were called on the evening of May 13 after a 10-year-old boy had allegedly been approached by a man unknown to him at the Daisy Dip football cage in Southampton.

It is alleged the man tried to take him by the hand and spoke to him inappropriately.

A 37-year-old man from Southampton has been arrested

Hampshire police said: ‘The boy was not injured and returned home. We are supporting him and his family.

‘Since the incident was reported to us on Friday, officers have been conducting enquiries and a 37-year-old man from Southampton has since been arrested on suspicion of assaulting a boy under 13. He remains in police custody at the current time.

‘We are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident, and enquiries to establish the circumstances are ongoing.’