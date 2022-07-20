Ross McNaughton, 53, admitted three counts of possessing an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child and breaching a sexual risk order.

He appeared at Winchester Crown Court today and was sentenced to 13 months in prison.

Ross McNaughton, 53, from Kings Road, Basingstoke, has been jailed for being caught with more than 23,000 child abuse pictures Picture: Hampshire police

Officers attended McNaughton’s home on Saturday, December 4 last year and seized items including a tablet, computer, laptops and a camera and arrested him.

Forensic examinations revealed he had 23,003 indecent images – including 18 movies – stored on a tablet.

Of these images, 608 were Category A – the most serious, while 969 were Category B and 21,426 were Category C. The files contained pictures of babies, toddlers and preteens.

The forensic examiner found no evidence of distribution and there was no evidence to suggest there were any conversations with adults or children regarding child abuse materials.

In his police interview, McNaughton, of Kings Road, Basingstoke, admitted that no one else used the tablet and that he was sexually aroused by the images.

PC Sarah Tickner from Hampshire police’s Internet Child Abuse Team led the investigation.

She said: ‘McNaughton had an extremely large collection of indecent images stored on one of his devices and some children depicted were babies.

‘He clearly poses a risk to children and I am glad to see that he is now behind bars. He will have strict conditions imposed upon him when he is released from prison.